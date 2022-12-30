Thursday, November 10, 2022, was a cool, crisp morning—perfect weather to hike Brown Mountain in the Tucson Mountains. Ten eager hikers prepared to enjoy the many ups and downs and the views of the extent of this enormous volcano. The eruption that formed Brown Mountain. and the rest of the Tucson Mountain range was about 200 times larger than Mt. St. Helens and formed 70 million years ago.

As the group hiked, temperature rose quickly, or perhaps it was the exertion of the several fairly steep climbs incurred. They removed extra layers before reaching the first high point. Views of Kitt Peak to the southeast and beyond to the Silverbells and other mountains ranges reminded them that Tucson is surrounded by mountains. After reaching the picnic area, everyone was ready for lunch. They returned to the cars by a loop trail that follows the alluvial fan at the base of the mountain. Everyone enjoyed the hike, the good company of other hikers and the perfect weather.

