Sewing machines could be heard buzzing through the course of this summer. The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters have been busy as bees making items for charity and our upcoming 2022 quilt show. Multiple charities have benefited from this bustling work under the guidance of Service Committee co-chairs Marcia Webster and Athena Taylor. Last month, Meryl Laurey, on behalf of the Pinal County Animal Shelter, received a quilt to be raffled off at the Pup or Treat event, their annual fundraiser to be held Saturday, October 30. Kelly Rospond, Marcia Webster, Debbie Dorman, Athena Taylor and Kathy VonBargen created the quilt. The proceeds from this raffle will be used to help with expenses at the animal shelter.
Friday Quilters Athena Taylor and Kelly Rospond, along with contact Maggie DeBonl traveled to the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in Globe. Fifty quilts were received for distribution to residents of the reservation. Jeannie Soling donated 15 quilts from her personal stash to the SaddleBrooke Community Center. The Center plans to give them to Youth on their Own.
Linda Koral and Katie Hamlin, representatives from CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) received 128 Teddy Bear quilts. These miniature quilts will wrap teddy bears, which will then be given to children in foster care. The presentation of these Teddy Bears quilts will be held in December at the CASA Christmas party.
The funding for these charitable donations is made possible through the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters bi-annual quilt show. So, mark your calendars for Sunday, March 13, 2022! Come view our members beautiful quilts, take a chance on three raffle quilts and Silent Auction, visit our Boutique for items to purchase, and watch demonstrations given by our members. This event will be held at the SaddleBrooke Mountain View Ballroom and admission is Free! Watch for more information in the coming months.