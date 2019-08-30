The Latin Rhythm Dance Club is in its sixteenth year of providing professional level instruction in authentic Latin dance styles to SaddleBrooke residents. The early fall classes feature some favorite Latin dances.
About dancing
Taking a dance class – with its defined steps and different tempos – provides cognitive as well as balance challenges compared with repetitive movement fitness training like walking or cycling. Dancing improves joint mobility, flexibility and balance since one has to shift weight while moving in different directions. Plus, depending on the dance you may burn 400 calories an hour! It’s also a real “upper”.
Thursday Dance Patterns Classes
Patterns classes are designed for those with some prior dance experience. We emphasize leading, starting and ending each of our enjoyable patterns. Classes meet Thursday mornings from 10:00 to 11:30 in the Vermilion Room at HOA1. A dance step summary sheet and a practice music CD are provided to class participants.
Rumba/Bolero Patterns – Sept.5, 12, 19, 26
Our blend of world standard Cuban Rumba and Bolero, our dancers’ favorite Latin slow dances.
Cha Cha Patterns - Oct.3, 17, 24, 31
Enjoy the action of this popular Latin fast dance. Cha Cha is aerobic, as well as fun, and adapts to many fast dance styles, including Swing.
Nightclub 2 Step Patterns – Nov. 7, 14, 21
This versatile slow dance, created for American music, is loaded with new dance patterns. It, too, can be used with many music styles, including Foxtrot.
NOTE: Latin dancing is vigorous and aerobic and very good for seniors’ bodies, minds and balance. Be sure your doctor approves!
Monday Beginner’s Dance Classes
Enjoy the exercise and social benefits of learning Latin dancing. Classes meet on the Mondays listed below at 2:00 pm in the Vermilion Room at the SaddleBrooke One club house. A syllabus of the dance steps offered in each session will be provided.
Ballroom Tango Plus – Oct. 21, 28, Nov. 4
We offer a modern approach to this classic slow Latin dance. Our use of Neotango music will enhance your enjoyment of Tango.
Three Hot Dances – Nov.18, 25, Dec. 2
Each of these dances is great exercise and loads of fun to learn: Quickstep – on Nov. 18, Argentine Milonga – on Nov. 25 and Argentine Vals – on Dec. 2.
In General
Dance is exercise that integrates mind, body and soul and works for all ages and skill levels. For starters, it helps counteract the daily effects of sitting too much. Also, even at the beginner level, dancing improves posture.
For More Information
For more information about Latin Rhythm Dance Club classes and dance parties, our popular dance instructional DVDs or membership, contact latindanceatsb1@gmail.com or call 818-0604. Ask to be included on our E-mail dance events list.