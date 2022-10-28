With this article, I would like to introduce you to another of our Wood Carving Club members, Ron Ruberg. Ron has been enjoying the good life here in SaddleBrooke for just five-years.

Growing up in Colorado was a great experience as he learned to snow ski, hunt, and fish. He was also active in Scouting where he learned many life skills. After his time in the Army, he returned to Colorado and began working as a Publishing Manager before moving into a more challenging role as a Graphic Art Manager for a huge pharmaceutical company. After retiring, he worked at several sporting venues where the Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets, and other teams played.

After two winters of snow-birding and exploring the Tucson area, Ron moved to SaddleBrooke. He put the many years (and COLD winters) near Denver in Westminster, Colorado in his rearview mirror. Warm winters with little snow to shovel was the motivation to live in our beautiful community. A wise decision!!

Ron got into wood carving after a chance encounter with his old Scout Master who gave Ron his many wood carving tools. Ron had to promise to make good use of them and he has done just that! Although he is self-taught, he has carved many fine projects. They include cliff dwellings carved on the inside of Cottonwood bark, many different fish (mostly Trout and Bass), birds, as well as relief carved 3D scenes, flowers, and designs. He even has a studio in his home that he has devoted to wood carving. Very Nice!

And just when you think he is only focused on wood carving, know that he also enjoys bicycling and walking in our neighborhoods. Additionally, he continues the challenges of golf. He plays with the HOA-1 9ers and even has a three-hole putting green in his back yard. How COOL is that?

So let the wood chips fly! Now that you know of the SaddleBrooke Wood Carving Club, we hope that you come by to meet some of our members and join us. We meet Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and all-day Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Turquoise Room at Mountainview Center. We hope to see you soon!!