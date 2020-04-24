toocute.jpg

The Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club had to cancel the April and May meetings of the Club due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). Hopefully Club meetings will resume in the Fall. All Saddlebrooke Shih tzus and their owners are welcome to attend the meetings. Regular members of the Club will receive email reminders. For questions please contact Dave or Pat Mersy at (520) 825-7920.