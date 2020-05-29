The Friday Quilters Club has been around for almost 25 years and, in that time, members have made a significant impact on not only SaddleBrooke community residents, but the entire Tucson community.
Two very special people formed a friendship that has had lasting effects on the Tucson healthcare community. Carol Zupancic had belonged to a quilting club in Joliet, Illinois and Jeannie Coleman had started a club in Sacramento, California before moving to Arizona. The two met when they joined the Tucson Quilters Guild.
Jeannie was also volunteering at the Tucson Medical Center at the time and offered to display quilts at the hospital. During the first year, quilts came in from all over the country as SaddleBrooke snowbirds responded to their requests for quilts to “Sew a Cure for Women’s Cancer” – now known as “Quilt for a Cause.” Both Carol and Jeannie had experienced cancer themselves and put all they had into making the first show a success. The two got very creative to raise the initial funds needed to put the show on and to raise awareness in the community about the event. They did a “strip poker” event (strips, as in fabric strips!!), a fashion show where they wore quilts as clothing, they solicited business sponsorships, did trunk shows, made stuffed chickens that had birth certificates (a la Cabbage Patch kids), did a Ladies Night Out, created produced and sold quilt patterns, made cakes that matched quilts and promoted the event on the radio and at the Tucson Guild. Lou Holz was a celebrity sponsor and Susie Weaver donated the very first raffle quilt.
Several SaddleBrooke units kicked in by holding fundraisers for them as well. The first show had 150 quilts—each quilt arrived with a story about someone who was living through or who had died from a women’s cancer.
Fast forward to today…. the Quilt for a Cause show now displays and sells over 1,000 quilts annually and has raised over $1,000,000 for women’s cancer research and support for women living with cancer. Carol and Jeannie were awarded a Ben’s Bell (Tucson community service award) in 2006 and they were inducted into the Arizona Quilters Hall of Fame in 2012. Their combined efforts have truly left a legacy in our community.
Sadly, Jeannie passed away in 2017, but Carol continues to be a very active member in the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters Club and is the club’s “sage” when it comes to anything Quilt for a Cause!!