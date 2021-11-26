The Catalina Timewalkers Chapter of Questers International held their first meeting of the year on Friday, October 15. The members and quest met at the home of Roberta Williams assisted by Linda Holt. The theme was business/Halloween. Members wore costumes and shared Halloween stories along with vintage Halloween memorabilia.
Quester is an international organization. The goal of the Questers is to "keep history alive by supporting preservation, restoration, and education." We meet on the third Friday October through May. Exceptions are December and May when we meet on the second Friday. Our chapter has been complimented on our growing enrollment and interesting programs.
The Questers always welcomes new members! For more information, call Sandi Newberry at (520) 818-0199. Harriet Shemer, President, can also be reached at (520) 818-0084 or on her cellular phone at (520) 307-8591.