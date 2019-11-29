The Catalina Timewalkers SaddleBrooke chapter of The Questers held its opening meeting of the 2019-2020 sessions on Friday, October 18.
The program, “History of Pharmaceuticals: Its tools and Marketing,” was presented by Harriet Shemer. She talked about simple remedies from 3500 BC to complex compounds of today.
During the presentation Harriet displayed elementary tools which included different types of mortar and pestles, early advertising ads, weights, pictures of the history of pharmaceuticals and a 1930’s medicine chest that most pharmacists displayed in their drugstores. A handout was given to the participants along was a chart on the evolution of Pharmacy. Marilyn Bertke was the co-hostess. Refreshments were served at the end of the meeting.
The purpose of The Questers is to educate its members and the public regarding historically significant places, things and events, in addition to preservation and restoration.
Catalina Timewalkers meets on the third Friday of the month from October through May. Exceptions are December and May when we meet on the second Friday of the month. We welcome everyone who is interested in our purpose of education. Call Sandy Newberry at (520) 818-0199 if you are interested in attending a meeting or would like more information.