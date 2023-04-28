SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) Novice Classes

This program is designed for novice dancers who have little or no knowledge of dancing. Our instructors, Ann and Dale Pizzitola, are professional dance instructors who know how to get you on the dance floor quickly and easily, and you’ll have fun doing it! These classes are FREE to all residents of SaddleBrooke. Novice classes are held in the Vermillion Room, in HOA-1, at 4 p.m.

Upcoming Classes

Tuesday, May 16: Focusing on Tango and Swing

Tuesday, June 6: Focusing on Waltz and Rumba

Tuesday, June 20: Focusing on Foxtrot and Hustle

Tuesday, July 11: Focusing on Tango and Merengue

SBDC Beginning and Intermediate Dance Classes

Sign up in May for the June Viennese Waltz Classes. Ann and Dale Pizzitola are professional dance Instructors well versed in this style of dance. The Viennese Waltz is a classic dance style that is featured in many romantic movies and animated films. It is characterized by sweeping, graceful turns that rotate quickly around the floor. Although it shares many similarities to the standard Waltz, it is danced at a much faster tempo—twice the speed of the standard Waltz. Beginning and Intermediate Dance Classes are FREE to members, and a non-member may attend one class for free to make sure it’s a fit before joining.

June Schedule

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Beginning Viennese Waltz Classes will be held on Mondays, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the Mariposa Room at DesertView, HOA-2.

Intermediate Viennese Waltz Classes be on Mondays, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView, HOA-2.

Want to sign up? Here’s how to do it.

Just log into our website at sbballroomdance.com or email us (countmein@sbballroomdance.com) with your names and what classes you want to attend.

We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Check out our website at sbballroomdance.com for our events, activities, and classes. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.