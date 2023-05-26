Find the best move for white.

For the answer come to a SaddleBrooke Chess Club session. We play in the Ocotillo Room in the HOA-2 Clubhouse, at 2 p.m. on Mondays, and 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Chess is a game where you can learn the rules in about an hour or so, but you can spend a lifetime learning new tactics. It’s a game that can help keep your mind sharp.

The Chess Club has players of various experience levels and we play in a casual friendly environment for fun. The club has no dues. Come by and check it out.

If you have any questions about our club, call Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674.