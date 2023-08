The SaddleBrooke Chess Club has two play sessions each week in the Ocotillo Room in the HOA-2 Clubhouse. On Monday, we play from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, we play from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

We play in a casual friendly environment for fun. The club has no dues. Drop by and check it out. For questions, call Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674.