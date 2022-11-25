SaddleBrooke Freethinkers are proud to have Professor Derek Lemoine, PhD of the Department of Economics at the University of Arizona speak on “Climate and the Economy” on Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m. at the DesertView Theater with a social time at 1:30 p.m.

Climate change will reach into all parts of the economy, and addressing climate change also requires action from all parts of the economy. This talk will summarize what economists have learned about how climate change affects the economy and will describe economic approaches to reducing the emissions that drive climate change.

Dr. Lemoine is Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies in the Economics Department at the University of Arizona, a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and an Associate Fellow of the Centre for Economic Policy Research. His past research explored how environmental and Pro uncertainties and the interaction between energy systems and innovation should affect the design of climate change policy, among other topics. His recent research shows how to learn about the cost of climate change from weather impacts, how to use financial markets to value the production of El Nino and winter forecasts, and how to design financial markets to reveal private sector information about climate change damages. His Ph.D. is from the University of California, Berkeley in 2011.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the DesertView Theater on Sunday afternoons with a social starting at 1:30 p.m. The program begins at 2 p.m. For dates and subjects go to our website online at SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com.

You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs Jan-Apr and Oct-Dec. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $5 donation to defray costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.

For questions or to be added to the email list, please send your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.