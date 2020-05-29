As with all the other clubs in SaddleBrooke, it’s been tough for the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers to keep the camaraderie going during the global pandemic and social distancing safety requirements. Fortunately, our sport occurs outside, and we recently gathered a few members together to take advantage of that.
Although not exactly the same as fishing with dry flies on the Snake River or for bonefish in Belize, the members of the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers club are happy to have a place to fish that is only a golf cart ride away.
For our mid-May “Tour of the SaddleBrooke Pond,” several club members joined Dave Strief and John Woolmington for some insights on fishing the pond. Both men have been fly-fishing for decades and were happy to share their knowledge. Dave gave a short casting instruction during which he described the backcast movement akin to “throwing a cup of coffee over your shoulder” and the forward cast, similar to “slinging paint on a wall from a paint brush.”
John talked about fishing the pond, to include a discussion of the various flies that have worked for him. He punctuated his discussion by immediately catching a small largemouth bass. Having owned and operated a dude ranch in Colorado at 8,400 feet for 37 years, John is more used to catching trout than bass, but his skill translates fine.
Participants Joe Maurizzi, Bary Sherman, Judith Kirkland, Rick Vogel, and Walt Miller said they enjoyed the fishing hints as well as information about the pond itself. Commonly referred to as SaddleBrooke #2 (it is on holes #2 and #3 of the SaddleBrooke course), it has a lesser-known name of Hillbilly Pond. This name is inscribed on a plaque at the pond which credits Bill Hill, or “Hillbilly the Clown” with the “leadership and the motivation to establish this small haven for anglers here at SaddleBrooke.” The pond, which houses plenty of turtles along with catfish, carp, koi (a subspecies of carp), and bluegill, is about 15-feet deep at its deepest, and normally holds about six million gallons of water. The pond was very low during our “Tour” because the HOA #1 Golf Course Maintenance crew needed to lower the water level to do some maintenance and then it took a while for the water company to replace the water.
The SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers club is committed to continuing Bill Hill’s legacy. We now have 36 paid members, with another 20 considering joining us. Once stay-at-home orders have relaxed, we plan to start taking trips to fish other spots in Arizona and beyond—and of course, we’ll continue to offer opportunities to be good stewards of our ponds and other waters, learn together, and enjoy each other’s company.
Interested in joining us? Please just send an email to SaddleBrookeFlyFishers@gmail.com.