Wednesday Morning Practice Session at MoutainView
This practice session is designed for beginning players and players who want to brush up after years of not playing Mah Jongg. No sign up - just drop in. The sessions are every Wednesday at MountainView in the Bistro East Room from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you have a Mah Jongg set and/or card, please bring it. Seena will NOT be available to teach until further notice. Look forward to seeing you!!
Open Mah Jongg at MountainView
For those who already know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at MountainView in the Bistro East Room. Remember, there is no sign up - just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people!
Mah Jongg On Thursday Night
For those who already know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every second and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at MountainView in the Cactus Room. No sign up - just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. We cannot wait for you to join us!
Please Note: There will be no Mah Jongg on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
If there are any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.