All of us who play at the MountainView Bridge Club know JoAnn Aiken because she is the one who efficiently runs and organizes our Tuesday and Friday bridge game and has done so for many years.
JoAnn and her husband Roy moved to SaddleBrooke in 1997. And it was then that they decided to get back into golf and bridge again.
Before that, in their former life, JoAnn worked in the tax accounting field. She and Roy learned to play bridge while in school in Albuquerque. During their working careers, Friday was designated bridge night and would sometimes include pizza and scary movies with the kids as well!
Soon after JoAnn moved to SaddleBrooke, the MountainView Duplicate Bridge Club was just getting started. In 1999 a small group of women, namely Barbara Feeley, Michelle Werley, Maggie Jones and Marion Rogge, obtained permission from the ACBL and Robson to begin a sanctioned bridge club. And the club was officially chartered that year.
JoAnn became a certified director and teacher and got very involved with the new club. Through the years she has enjoyed keeping the club growing and seeing fellow bridge players achieve Life Master ranking and other bridge goals. Today the club, which averages about 10 to 12 tables, has contributed to various charities, and promoted SaddleBrooke and bridge. And all of us who love bridge and enjoy having a regular game just a few minutes away appreciate JoAnn’s dedication to keeping the club going these many years!
Congratulations to the first place winners in August: Jack and Arlene Mayfield, Marian Rogge, Nancy Pinkerton, Paul Shalita, Eric Vonderheid, Midge Miller, Betty Edwards, Sharon Wyles, Bob Brussel, Al Spaet, Vicki Hanson, Bruce Block, Bill Webster, Sue Bush, Betty Meyer, Steve Maltzman and Donna DePesa.
Congratulations to Jim Wolf who became a Life Master at the Talking Stick Regional Tournament in August!
The MountainView game is held at the Catalina Room beside the Mesquite Grill on Tuesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m. Alert!! Please notice this is a permanent time change from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. that starts on Tuesday, September 3. Check the website at www.bridgewebs.com/mountainviewfor possible changes. If you need a partner contact Jo Ann Aiken at 520-256-2702 or jotax123@aol.com.