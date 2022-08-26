SaddleBrooke Volleyball Club is looking for fun loving people who would also like to get some exercise. The co-ed club plays on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Oracle School. They carpool from the Minit Mart. So, if you'd like to make some new friends, laugh and play a friendly game of volleyball, call President Stan Fly for details at (520) 825-1382 or email sbvolleyball19@gmail.com.
