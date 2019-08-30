Enrollment for our 2019 fall semester is now open. Fall classes begin in mid-September, about the time our early Snow Birds arrive. We have 38 classes currently listed. The class calendar has continual adjustments, corrections or late arrivals throughout the semester. Please check our website calendar for the most up to date information. Carefully read the class descriptions; while many classes are complete in one 90 minute period, some will last a full morning or afternoon, or continue on subsequent days.
All SaddleBrooke residents and their guests may attend our free public monthly presentations which resume on Sept. 16 at 1:00 p.m. in the MountainView clubhouse - our traditional third Monday of the month. Also open to all residents is our early morning tech discussion group to discuss more advanced tech topics; this meets at 7:30 a.m. in the Mesquite Grill (7 a.m. if you want breakfast!) on alternate Tuesdays.
New topics currently scheduled include Ring Home Security, Digital Estate Planning, How Search Engines Really Work, Google Tools, Cutting the TV Cord and Meet the Chromebook. Anticipated are classes on iPads, Quicken and the return of updated versions of most of our perennial favorites – Office 365, Windows 10, Cyber Security and more. The popular one on one Tech Help sessions on alternate Mondays will also be returning.
We customarily conclude the fall semester just before Thanksgiving, but like most residents, our volunteer instructors are independent and free spirited – they control their individual teaching schedules and some may continue into mid-December.
For the very latest information about our classes and other activities, be sure to visit our website at saddlebrookecc.org. Here you will find full class descriptions, our up to the minute schedule and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ). You can also join the SaddleBrooke Computer Club, register for classes or participate in our members only eLearn classes. New members pay $55/individual or $80/couple to join the club and then enroll in any class on a space available basis for the remainder of the current calendar year. Established members pay a $35 annual fee to enroll in a subsequent year.
Tech Tidbits:
Microsoft appears to finally have stepped back from the frenetic feature update pace they had set in the first few years. The current plan is to provide a significant update in the first half of the year and a minor update in the second half of the year, both of which can be timed to the user’s convenience with an 18 month limit.
iPadOS Beta is available for evaluation now, with the final release expected this fall. The intent here is clearly to make the iPad an even more serious laptop replacement.
Newer Chromebooks are now being updated to Chrome OS 72. This adds Google assistant, access to the full range of apps in the Google Play Store (2.7 million!) and more refinements.
Pampers announced a line of smart diapers to be available this fall. Now you have heard everything!