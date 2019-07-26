Our club incorporated for the sole purpose of teaching computer classes in 1998, a time when home computers were an unfamiliar, emerging technology. We started with 8 Windows 98 computers purchased with a loan from the newly formed board of directors who were also the first instructors. Since that modest beginning we have taught classes to over 3400 residents on a wide variety of tech topics and equipment. We intend to keep on growing, learning and teaching our friends and neighbors.
We have several new instructors joining us this fall and several instructors expect to return from extended absences. This should result in some interesting new classes and the return of some updated favorite topics as well. We’ve been working shorthanded for the last few years and hope to see continuing growth in the future.
Summer classes ended July 18 and we are preparing the classroom for fall classes; we have 19 PCs and 9 Mac Mini computers to update! Enrollment for the 2019 fall semester opens August 15. The class calendar should be fairly complete by August 15, but there will always be some last minute adjustments and late arrivals. Classes actually begin in mid-September, usually the first full week after Labor Day as the early Snow Birds begin to arrive. Our free public monthly presentations are scheduled to resume on September 16 at 1:00 PM in the MountainView clubhouse - our traditional third Monday of the month. We customarily conclude the fall semester just before Thanksgiving, but like most residents, our volunteer instructors are independent and free spirited – they control their individual teaching schedules and some may continue into mid-December.
For the latest information about our classes, visit our website at saddlebrookecc.org. Here you will find full class descriptions, our up to the minute schedule and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ). You can also join the SaddleBrooke Computer Club, register for classes or participate in our members only eLearn classes. New members pay $55/individual or $80/couple to join the club and then enroll in any class on a space available basis for the remainder of the current calendar year. Established members pay a $35 annual fee to enroll in a subsequent year.
Tech Tidbits: Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox have announced their intent to add an optional paid VPN (Virtual Private Network) service to their popular browsers, joining a large array of security, networking and financial companies offering similar privacy protection products for consumers and businesses in response to the activities of aggressive hackers, advertisers, and restrictive governments. Might there be a VPN in your future? It may just be a good idea!
Dennis Korger