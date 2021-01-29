What is it like to walk into a ballroom dance club get together for the first time?
Imagine for a moment you are planning on making a first trip to a place far from your familiar SaddleBrooke oasis. You have no prior experience with this new culture, and you have no idea what to expect. People might be dressed differently from you, and they might use words you are not familiar with. Needless to say, you would probably be a little nervous about visiting for the first time.
We understand that for many of our new members, this might be what it feels like to step into a ballroom dance for the first time. Will there be sequins? Am I allowed to wear jeans? What am I going to have to do? This might all seem a little overwhelming. But, have no fear! You’ll find our dances warm and welcoming from the moment you walk through the door. You’ll look around and see couples just like you. While newcomers may spend extra time concentrating on their moves, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) members are there for you if you’d like some help. Our members will respond to your questions respectfully, in an upbeat, supportive manner, and help you learn new steps. As you dance you will be surrounded by happy individuals and uplifting melodies. Soon, it’s pure fun and laughs.
What is the benefit to ballroom dancing?
Not many activities are as joyful and romantic as dance. Concentrating on moving your body to the beat of the music instantaneously puts you in a positive headspace. Low energy, gloominess, and negativity disappear on a fun-filled dance floor. Dance, like any form of exercise, benefits mature adults in many ways. Regular physical, mental and social stimulation are the gold standard recommendations for reducing the risk of dementia. Because dance involves all three, dancing can be seen as a “triple-benefit” option for us. As we dance, we protect our brains and increase our physical fitness in a truly enjoyable way.
So how do you get involved?
SBDC is increasing safe dance opportunities for members as things are opening up. (We are still social distancing and mask are still required.) We have TGIF dances at the HOA-1 tennis pavilion most Fridays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and we have lots of room for additional dancers at those events, although pre-registration is required. The beautiful outdoor weather is enhancing our experience, so enjoy our wonderful winter climate and dance too! We have also recently added some Wednesday dances in the HOA-1 Vermillion Room. Because Wednesday dances are indoors, attendance is limited, and pre-registration is required. Visit our website, sbballroomdance.com, to learn how to become a member, and when and where we will be dancing! Then reserve your spot by contacting our secretary by email at secretary@sbballroomdance.com.
We’re looking forward to seeing you soon at one of our SBDC dances, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.