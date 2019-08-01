Today’s SmartPhone and dedicated digital cameras are wonders of technology and they continue to get better year after year. The ability of these devices to take clear photographs in very poor light continues to amaze me – but this low-light capability comes at a cost.
At the heart of every camera is the image sensor – the device that turns light passing through the lens into a digital image. When you push the shutter button, your camera’s electronics allow the light to accumulate on the sensor – the exposure time.
In low light, say for example, in your home with just room lights after dark, it would not be unusual to see an exposure time of 1/10 to 1/25 of a second. It is very difficult to hold a camera steady at these speeds with a lens that would give a normal field of view. If you zoom to a telephoto setting it becomes even more difficult.
Once again, technology comes to the rescue! Almost all SmartPhones and cameras sold today have a built-in feature called “Image Stabilization” which compensates for the photographer’s movements. This makes it possible to take a sharp photo with much lower shutter speeds than possible otherwise. This really helps when your subject is stationary, but when your subject is moving, image stabilization doesn’t help a bit.
So, how do we eliminate, or at least minimize, subject movement in low-light? The easiest way to do this is to use flash, as the subject exposure is determined by the length of time the flash is “on”. This is typically only a few thousandths of a second.
The problem with flash is that is really an unflattering, flat light! SmartPhone flashes are typically only useful for up to about 10 feet, and the background will likely be very dark. But it is a way to get the photo when all else fails.
But if you want to preserve the natural look of the room lighting, one useful approach is to take lots of images and pick out the one that has the least amount of blur. One other way to accomplish this is to shoot in “Burst Mode,” which will take a series of photos automatically. Then select the photo with the sharpest image.
On a SmartPhone, you can also use the “Movie” setting and then pick out a single frame that is the sharpest. iPhones of recent vintage have a “live” mode which takes a series of images for about a second. At times, just moving to a location where the light is brighter and illuminating your subject well will also produce shorter exposure times and lessen the likelihood of motion blur.
With a SmartPhone, you can also use a photo app that lets you manually make changes to your shutter speed and image sensor sensitivity. The two apps that I currently like are “Manual” and “Moment.” Using either of these apps (and there are many more), you can manually increase the sensitivity of your camera which will allow you to select faster shutter speeds to stop motion.
How fast a shutter speed you should use will depend on the amount of motion in your subject. And one other point to remember is, as you increase the camera’s ability to pick up weaker light, sensor noise (graininess) will become more obvious as you enlarge your image.
Space constraints make it difficult to include detailed information in these articles. If you want more info on any of the topics covered in this column, have general questions or comments, or an idea for a future column, please send me an email at PhotographyForEveryone@hagedon.net. And don’t forget to visit the “Saddlebag Notes” photography web pages on their website. (www.saddlebagnotes.com/photography).
Jim has a Fine Arts degree with a major in Photography and over 50 years experience in a wide range of photographic disciplines.