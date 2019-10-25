“Cyber Security: Identity Theft” is the topic for our next FREE presentation on Monday, November18, at 1:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Our presenter will be cybersecurity expert and computer club Instructor Ken Knapp.
In 2018, the Federal Trade Commission processed 1.4 million fraud reports totaling $1.48 billion in losses. Credit card fraud was most prevalent in identity theft cases — more than 167,000 people reported a fraudulent credit card account was opened with their information. Everyone with a Social Security number is at risk for identity theft, but two demographics are targeted aggressively and often: the very young and the very old. Seniors are targeted most often over the telephone and through internet phishing scams. Learn some of the common scams, some ways to protect yourself, and what to do if you think you have been compromised. This event is open to all Saddlebrooke residents and their guests.
We will not be offering a public presentation in the busy holiday month of December. Our next presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 20, at 1:00 p.m., in the MountainView Ballroom; speaker and topic are yet to be determined.
Registration for our 2020 classes will open on Sunday, December 15. For information on current offerings and upcoming events, the latest information will always appear first on our web page, located at saddlebrookecc.org.
Here you will find our up-to-the-minute-schedule and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ). You can also join the SaddleBrooke Computer Club, register for classes or participate in our members only eLearn classes. New members pay $55 an individual or $80 for a couple to join the club and then enroll in any class on a space available basis for the remainder of the current calendar year. Established members pay a $35 annual fee to enroll in a subsequent year.
Like all volunteer SaddleBrooke organizations, we need a constant influx of new members. Our club incorporated in 1998 for the purpose of teaching classes on the uses of computers, then a new and rapidly changing technology. We still are learning and constantly finding new computer technological developments to learn and teach. If you have some tech interests and skills from work, hobbies or personal interests that you might be interested in sharing by teaching, demonstrating, tutoring, discussing or helping in other ways, please contact us. We’re working shorthanded at present.
Formal training in teaching or advanced computer skills is not required to become involved. While I had experimented with home computers for years, by the time we moved to Saddlebrooke, I took my first computer class here. I was soon helping in the classroom, then teaching, then helping to run the organization in various ways. It’s been an enjoyable 16 years of learning a lot, sharing what I have learned, making new friends, and helping nervous folks get familiar with the electronic age. You just might find it equally enjoyable too!