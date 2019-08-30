Twenty-two SaddleBrooke CycleMasters spent 15 wonderful days on The Angeline barge for an unforgettable bike and barge trip through these countries’ waterways. Club member Gloria Belanger of Bon Voyage Travel did an outstanding job of arranging the trip through Bike & Barge Holland Tours. And for that, we can’t thank her enough.
Bikes fitted to our dimensions were provided for us and we were presented with several options for each day of the trip: A guided short ride of about 30 miles, a longer guided ride of about 50 miles or one could elect to stay on board The Angeline as she sailed to the next port to meet up with the cyclists.
The trip began in Amsterdam and took us through the towns of Vianen, Tiel, Nijmegen, Arcen, Roermond, and Maastricht in The Netherlands, along the border with Germany for a bit and then through Kanne, Hasselt, and Lier in Belgium to our final destination of Antwerp. We took in castles, gardens, national parks, WW2 museums and cemeteries, limestone caves and we were lucky that one of our guides was able to set up a special visit to the Norbertine Abbey in Tongerlo Belgium, home to one of three replicas of Da Vinci’s “Last Supper.” (After much testing and analysis, it is believed that some of the painting of the replica was actually performed by Da Vinci.) We rode on dikes and other dedicated bikeways along rivers and canals, through fields, pine forests, farmlands and charming villages, each one more picturesque than the last with fun stops along the way for cappuccinos, ice cream or beer.
The two guides and crew of The Angeline were quickly embraced as honorary CycleMaster members and made the trip more fun and rewarding that we realized was possible. After spending two weeks together cycling the countryside and waterways of these European countries, it was a bittersweet farewell as the CycleMasters said their goodbyes and departed The Angeline in Antwerp, happy memories and photos intact.
