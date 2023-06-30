On Wednesday, May 17, the Ride of Silence united bicyclists all over the globe. Organized by Suz Weston, a CycleMasters member, approximately 20 CycleMasters took to the SaddleBrooke roads in a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roads. The ride is usually held during National Bike Month to raise the awareness of motorists that cyclists have a legal right to share public roadways. Although cyclists have the right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves.

The first Ride of Silence was organized in Dallas in 2003 after endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz was hit by the mirror of a passing bus and was killed.

As a motorist in SaddleBrooke, it is important to look for cyclists near the shoulder and give them at least four-feet when passing. Safety is a main consideration when sharing the roads in SaddleBrooke. Cyclists and motorists each have a responsibility to be aware of each other and respect the rules of the road.