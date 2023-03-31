In mid-February, a crew of 19 Cyclemasters dressed in bright green and carrying trash bags and garbage grabbers could be seen picking up trash along SaddleBrooke Blvd. Two to three times a year, for over 10-years, members volunteer to pick up trash between Oracle and the entrance to SaddleBrooke. It was estimated that there were 20 to 22 bags of trash collected. Most of the trash consisted of drink bottles, cans, and cups. Other items included food wrappers, cigarette butts, mattresses, some discarded equipment and tire treads. One lucky Garbage Grabber found a golf club that was in excellent condition!

It is the opinion of most people participating in the clean up that most of the trash comes from construction trucks and others outside of the SaddleBrooke community. It is believed that most of the residents in SaddleBrooke take pride in the appearance of the community and would not discard most of what was found on the road.

Thank you to the Cyclemasters volunteers for their time and effort in helping keep our community one that we can be proud of! A special thank you to Don and Debbie Grafmiller for organizing the event. If you are interested in learning more about Cyclemasters, please visit our website at saddlebrookecyclemasters.org.