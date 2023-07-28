Miles of trails among tree topped mountains, flowing rivers, clear lakes, and an incredibly cold and muddy tunnel hosted approximately 50 CycleMasters in Coeur d’Alene ID the first part of June. This five-day bicycle trip, organized by member Randy Park, included rides on the Route of the Hiawatha, the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes, and the Centennial Trail. Each morning, cyclists would gather at the trailheads and organize into groups according to speed and distance. Then, they were off riding amid spectacular scenery while enjoying friends and fellowship. Several moose were observed during one of the rides causing great excitement among the cyclists!

Besides a daily ride, Randy also organized two other events. The first was an informative lecture on the Ice Age Floods which shaped the region’s landforms, followed by a walk to a local pizzeria. Members also enjoyed a dinner boat cruise on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

If you are interested in cycling and want to enjoy the company of other cyclists, CycleMasters meets every Saturday morning in SaddleBrooke for group social rides. After riding for an hour within SaddleBrooke, cyclists meet for breakfast at one of the community restaurants. For the hours and location of where they meet and for more information on other rides, visit their website at saddlebrookecyclemasters.org.