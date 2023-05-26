Dine and DanceSaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) hosts a monthly Dine and Dance. You can choose to dine with us in the East Room, the private dining room of the MountainView Grille at 4:30 p.m.; then dance in the MountainView Ballroom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. We provide the DJ that have a marvelous repertoire. Let us know you’re coming by emailing us at CountMeIn@sbballroomdance.com.

Upcoming DatesFriday, June 16

Friday, July 14

Friday, August 11

Friday, September 15

Come join us! It will be a great time to make new friends, socialize with existing friends, and dance up a storm.

Open practiceSBDC holds various open dance practices every week as follows:

Sundays, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., MountainView Ballroom,

Some Tuesdays, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse

Fridays, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., also in the HOA-1 Vermillion Room

Too double check that the events haven’t had a schedule change, please go to our the website at sbballroomdance.com. Once there, click the activities tab, and then go to the calendar tab. (We do occasionally get cancelled because of a special clubhouse activity.) This will also let you know what DJ is scheduled for that open practice. If there is no DJ scheduled, you are welcome to bring your own music.

We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Check out our website at sbballroomdance.com for our other events, activities, and classes. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.