SaddleBrooke Partners Western Dance Club has a lot of dancing opportunities during the Winter months. We will have a monthly dance with Wild Ride band playing for us, and we will have classes in Texas Two Step, Arizona Two Step, Western Waltz and Western Three Step AKA Polka. We have a great group of dancers who bring the most fun for every event! Even our classes are fun, because dancing itself is fun! Why else would we do it!

Our classes will resume in January, we will teach Western Waltz on Thursdays starting Thursday, January 5. Beginners Western Waltz will be at 6 p.m. Intermediate Western Waltz will start at 7 p.m. As a special treat, we will offer Country Three Step classes at 5 p.m. This is similar to the polka, but your feet stay closer to the floor. These classes will be held in the Vermilion room, in the SaddleBrooke clubhouse. This series will last six-weeks.

Mondays we will continue our Partner Pattern classes, starting on Monday, January 9. These are similar to line dance—the pattern is a series of steps that are repeated. You dance with your partner beside you in the sweetheart position. Some are very easy, like the 10 Step, others are more challenging. These classes will be in the Mountainview Ballroom, 6 pm for the easiest dances, 7 p.m. for the more challenging patterns.

Our teaching philosophy is, not just to show you steps, leaving it up to you to pick them up, but we analyze the steps, the best way to teach them, review, and review again. I have several sidekick couples who are there to help students learn individually. We want our students to learn the dances so they can get on the dance floor and enjoy dancing! We have been teaching here in SaddleBrooke for 17-years.

Our SaddleBrooke Partners Dance Club has dances scheduled with the Band, Wild Ride on Saturday, January 21, Saturday, February 25, and Thursday, March 23. They will all be held in the MountainView Ballroom. We will have dinner dances in January and February. We will also have informal DJ dances. Our group has a ground pounding, boot stomping good time at all of these! Wild Ride is a great band, come and listen to them as a concert, or come and dance to their music. For more information and to sign up for classes and the club, please email me at JaneWesternDance@aol.com. Please note that it is necessary to register before classes as the venue may change.

We are fortunate to be able to attend different dance venues and dance to various bands, old favorites and new. In the past we had the Lariat, then the Oracle Inn. But they are kaput. Whisky Roads is a longer drive, etc. The Ranch, Mountainview, and Rancho Vistoso are closer! Let’s dance everywhere we can, while we can!

Yee Haw!