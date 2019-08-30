Our last summer TGIF Afternoon of Dancing on Friday, Aug. 23 was another fun event with a variety of SaddleBrooke dancers. After an afternoon of dancing, many in the group moseyed from the MountainView Ballroom to our private room at the MountainView Bar and Grill where we enjoyed food and drink items from the new menu. If you missed it, not to worry. We have more dancing planned.
Our upcoming monthly Dine and Dance Party is on Thursday, Sept. 5 at SaddleBrooke One. We start with dinner at the Vistas Dining Room then dance in the adjoining Vermillion Room. You can come dance with us or simply come for dinner and watch the dancing. It just might inspire you! Our DJs for this event are Kaye and Rick Baumgartner. Thursdays are Burger Nights so reservations are required if you wish to be seated near the dance floor with our group. Dinner reservations start at 5pm; we usually start dancing about 6pm. To reserve a seat for dinner, quickly contact Rick Baumgartner at rkbltd@hotmail.com.
If you miss the September Dine and Dance Party, plan to join us for the one on Thursday, Oct. 3. The format is the same but the DJ will be Sheila Honey. We’ll be dining in the Vistas Dining Room and dancing in the Vermillion Room. More snowbirds will be back by then so it will be an even more fun evening. To reserve a seat for dinner, contact Rick Baumgartner at rkbltd@hotmail.com.
Save the date of Saturday, Oct. 26 for our first Dance Party of the season. It will be held at the MountainView Ballroom. A variety of dance music will be provided by our DJ Bob Osborne
Membership in the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is only $15 per year, so join us for dance parties, free lessons and more. For more information and a membership form, go to our club website at www.sbballroomdance.com.