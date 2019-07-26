We’re dancing through the summer and we’re mixing it up. Our dances provide music for rock and roll dancing, Western dancing, line dancing and, of course, ballroom dancing. It’s all lots of fun plus every time you dance you get better and have more fun.
On Thursday, August 1 will be our monthly Dine and Dance Party at the SaddleBrooke One Vistas Dining Room. You can dance with us or simply come for dinner and watch the dancing. I just might inspire you! Thursdays are Burger Nights so reservations are required if you wish to be seated near the dance floor. Dinner reservations start at 5 p.m. We usually start dancing about 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, contact Rick Baumgartner at rkbltd@hotmail.com.
Want to learn to dance? You’re in luck. We’ll be teaching the Texas Two Step every Wednesday in August at 6pm in the Mariposa Room at DesertView. The instructors are Brian Hand and Sheila Honey. To sign up, email Brian at brianhand1@hotmail.com. All SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance members are invited to attend.
Not a member yet? No problem, membership in the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is only $15 per year, so join us for free lessons and much more. For this class alone, that’s less than $4 per class plus your membership is good for many future dance classes and parties. For more information about membership (plus dance parties and more), go to our club website at www.sbballroomdance.com.
Reserve the date of Thursday, September 5 now for the monthly Dine and Dance Party at the SaddleBrooke One Vistas Dining Room. Come for dinner and watch the dancing or join us for dancing. Since Thursdays are Burger Nights, reservations are required to be seated near the dance floor. You can watch from a distance but what fun is that? Dinner reservations start at 5pm; we usually start dancing about 6pm. To reserve a seat, contact Rick Baumgartner at rkbltd@hotmail.com.