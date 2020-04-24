Your SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) friends are optimistic, so we are proceeding with our plans for May and early June in SaddleBrooke. And you’re invited!
A “Fabulous Thank Goodness It’s Friday Dance Party” will happen on Friday, May 15, from 3 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Start off the weekend swinging and swaying to a great selection of dance tunes. The dance is FREE! There will be a no host bar and you are welcome to join SBDC at the MountainView Bar and Grill East Room afterwards for dinner. Diners order from the menu and pay menu prices. To reserve a seat for dinner after the dance contact Kathleen Dunbar at the event. Don’t forget to save Friday, June 19, for the next TGIF Dance Party, which will be at the same time, same place and will include the same great fun!
Also, plan to attend the SBDC First Thursday Dinner Dances on Thursday, May 7 and Thursday, June 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the HOA-1 Vistas Restaurant, with dancing in the adjacent Vermillion Room. You can dine, or dance or both. Diners order from the Vistas menu and pay menu prices. To make a reservation for dinner please call the HOA-1 Main Desk at (520) 825-3048. HOA-1 Main Desk is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can ask to be included in the dancers’ group, or to dine with other friends. Join the SBDC members on the dance floor. There is no fee for the dance and the dance is open to all SaddleBrooke residents.
On Sundays, starting May 3, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., we will offer open dance practice in the MountainView Ballroom. Sunday dance classes will also be held on Sunday, May 10, May 17, May 24 and May 31.
Prefer to dance Wednesdays? Join us in the Vermillion Room, next to the restaurant at HOA-1 every Wednesday starting May 6. Wednesday dance classes will also be held on Wednesday, May 13, May 20 and May 27 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
DJ’s Rick and Kaye Baumgartner will play a wide selection of danceable tunes. SBDC members will attend and are glad to answer questions and help with dance steps. It’s a great time to practice or just dance. Dress casual. Free water is provided! No reservation required.
We are optimistic. But given current events, and our commitment to protecting one another, we can’t be sure our activities will actually occur. So, watch for announcements of HOA decisions, and check the SBDC website for updates.
If our activities cannot take place, you have options. Until the Coronavirus subsides, Dance Vision teachers will stream dance lessons for free on the Dance Vision Facebook or YouTube. Or enter a dance you want to learn, for example, enter “beginning waltz,” in the search engine you use and links to several YouTube videos will come up. (Live lessons are better, but videos can keep you dancing.)
SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends, strives to provide opportunities for our SaddleBrooke residents to fully enjoy ballroom dancing! Visit http://www.sbballroomdance.com/ for membership opportunities and dance updates. (Sometimes our HOA has a special need and cancels our floor time, so be sure to check the website for any changes.)