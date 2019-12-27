The dancers of the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club celebrated the season with a Holiday Luncheon featuring a delicious lunch and—you guessed it—dancing, dancing, and more dancing. The party was held in the Vermillion Room at the SaddleBrooke Club House. Dances were selected for all levels of dancers: from Novice to Levels I, II and III.
The featured entrees, chosen in advance, were:
- Langoustino Lobster Crepes, served with mixed greens;
- Marinated Skirt Steak, roasted potatoes with roasted corn sauce and broccoli;
- Butternut Squash & Quinoa Stuffed Portabella Mushroom served with grilled scallion polenta, sautéed spinach & balsamic honey reduction
Dessert was Orange Crème Brule.
This holiday get-together is just one of many social activities the Club offers each year. On and off the dance floor SBLDC offers you a chance to meet and develop new friends, and whether you are a beginner or an experienced dancer, the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club has a level of dance for you. Come join us! There are several dance opportunities each week. For more information about the club, check out our website at www.sbldc.weebly.com, or contact Anne Romeo by email at anne.mcgeorge@yahoo.com. You’ll be glad you did. Line dancing is fun exercise and you cannot beat our low, low membership fee of only $10 per year.