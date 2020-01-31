It's great to have our "snowbirds" back and we're having lots of fun with the dancing, good exercise and camaraderie. Barbara Effer's visitors from Toronto Canada, Joe and Rich, have joined us for a couple of sessions during their visit and they were lots of fun and picked up the dances very quickly. With the chilly weather, it's great to be able to get in some good exercise and have fun indoors—so come and join us.
We meet every Thursday in the Vermilion Room at SaddleBrooke One from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Be sure to call or e-mail Enid Fowler ahead of time, in the event that we have had to change rooms. Her email is genenid3@gmail.com and you can reach her at phone at (520) 818-1932. You can also reach out or Kay White by email at bobwhite@wbhsi.net or by phone at (520) 818-9482.