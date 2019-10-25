The Saddlebrooke Hiking Club announces their November program titled “Day Hiking the Long Trail of Vermont.” The club’s own trail guide Aaron Schoenberg, will report on his experiences on Wednesday, November 20, at the HOA-1 Activity Center at 4:00 p.m.
The Long Trail is the oldest long-distance hiking trail in America. It was constructed between 1910 and 1930 by the Green Mountain Club. The trail is 273 miles long and runs north and south for the full length of the state of Vermont. The trail follows the spine of the Green Mountains.
Schoenberg began hiking back east as a child. At age 21, he became a guide and led hikes for the Appalachian Mountain and Adirondack Mountain Clubs for 42 years before he moved to Saddlebrooke.
While living back east, Aaron led a series of day hikes in six annual weekly installment trips from 2007 to 2012, where he and his group of Appalachian Mountain Club members traversed the trail from the Canadian border to the Massachusetts state line. Along this odyssey, Aaron’s group encountered all kinds of weather, saw incomparable scenery, witnessed amazing fauna and flora, all while experiencing incredible diversity in trail conditions. Aaron will bring his journey on the Long Trail alive for us through photos, maps, guidebook and journal. Club members and other Saddlebrooke residents are welcome to attend this session.