Cheri Megli will be bringing her “Tennis Cabana on Wheels” to the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Her shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tennis racquets, footwear, apparel and accessories for tennis and pickleball will be available.
This event will afford you the opportunity to demo tennis racquets with our teaching professionals on courts 7 and 8 from noon to 2 p.m. Cheri will bring various brands of racquets. (Head, Wilson, Prince, Babolat) What a great opportunity to work with the pros picking up tennis tips and getting a feel for various racquets!
Healthy fruit smoothies and snacks will be served on the patio from noon to 2 p.m. for shoppers and players. Bring your friends and join in the fun for shopping and hitting!!
If you would like certain items and sizes, please call her shop at 480 598-0162. Personal check or cash would be desired as there is an extra charge for the use of a charge card!
Questions? Call Debbie McGeehan at 520 818-7940.
