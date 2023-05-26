Yes. Elections are almost 18-months away, but the monthly meeting of the SaddleBrooke Democratic Club (SBDC) focused on what Democrats in Southern Arizona are doing to prepare for the 2024 elections. And there was a lot to discuss!

Guiding the discussion was former Legislative candidate Hollace Lyon who currently sits on the Executive Committees of the Pinal County Democrats and the Legislative District (LD) 17 Democratic Committee. Lyon diagramed how the LD is in two geographic sections, the southeast and the northwest and that, separated by the Catalina Mountains where only a handful of voters reside. Those areas within Tucson are having city elections this year, while the Marana, Oro Valley, Catalina, Eagle Crest Ranch, and SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch areas are not having candidate elections in 2023. “That means that the focus in each of the two geographical areas is a bit different this year, but we are still working toward the same goals.

More than ten newcomers at the meeting on Tuesday, May 9 participated in discussions also, several of them asking how Arizona got to where it is on several issues, mostly centered around underfunding public district schools. Lyon reiterated the history of school funding in Arizona since 2000 through recession-era unconstitutional cuts, and up to now; leading into conversation about the newest bipartisan budget deal.

At the end of the hour and a half meeting the more than 60 attendees left inspired to know that there is so much action even in this “off” year, and eager to participate.

There will not be a meeting in June, but there will be in July, at the regular time and place: 3:30 p.m. , the second Tuesday of the month, on July 11, in the HOA-1 Activity Center. The July speaker will be the much sought after Cathy Sigmon from Civic Education Beyond Voting who will give a Legislative wrap-up, and comment on where she thinks the Legislature may try to go next year.

