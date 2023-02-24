This year’s SaddleBrooke Democratic Club annual dinner was a feast of entertainment, featuring Congressmen Tom O’Halleran and Ruben Gallego, and Tucson’s famous cartoonist, David Fitzsimmons.

The evening was dedicated to thanking O’Halleran for his public service as our Congressional Representative for six-years, as well as his prior service in the Legislature and as a police officer. After presenting O’Halleran with a memento, David Fitzsimmons took to the stage to caricaturize O’Halleran. A lot of laughter and fun followed.

Closing the event, Congressman Gallego remarked that O’Halleran, “Is one of the true statesmen,” and that he had not paused to run for re-election even after redistricting made his new district much more difficult for a Democrat to win. “While many others across the country decided not to even try, Tom never hesitated. He knew he was the best person to represent the people of the new district, and he pushed forward.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Gallego, who has announced his bid for the second U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, went on to talk about his background from a single-parent, poor family. He was the first to go to college, earning a scholarship and now-defunct grants to help him as he worked to pay his way through Harvard.

Just as he showed the path to college for his sisters, one of whom is now a physician, he wants to give other hard-working people a chance to achieve the “American dream.” Then, Gallego answered questions about a variety of issues facing Arizona. All-in-all, a fabulous evening of food, fun, and friends.

The SaddleBrooke Democratic Club holds this dinner every year. If you’d like to attend next year, follow us by signing up for our newsletter at SaddleBrookeDemocrats.org. We meet every month on the second Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center.