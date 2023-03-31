On Tuesday, February 14, former State Senator Kirsten Engel was the keynote speaker at the meeting of the SaddleBrooke Democratic Club (SBDC), which meets every month at 3:30 p.m., on the second Tuesday, in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Engel’s presentation described some of the more subtle, inner workings of the Arizona Legislature, from her experience as both a State Representative and a State Senator.

Engel emphasized how short the annual sessions seem when trying to address the usual 1,200 to 1,600 bills that are submitted, and that they often result in fewer than 400 actually getting a hearing.

The SBDC hosted Abbie Hlavacek from Save Our Schools Network, at its meeting on Tuesday, March 14. Abbie talked about the status of public schools in Arizona and how well they are educating our children despite their lack of resources. Governor Hobbs’ number one issue is increasing funding for those schools, but the Legislature continues to focus on other priorities. As Kirsten Engel pointed out in February, the Legislature must pass a budget that is signed by the Governor. If necessary, the Governor may call a special session that extends the Legislative year, which has been known to go into August during the Napolitano years.

For more information about joining the SaddleBrooke Democratic Club or our meetings, go to SaddleBrookeDemocrats.org.