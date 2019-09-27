“Digital Estate Planning” is the topic for the SaddleBrooke Computer Club FREE presentation on Monday, October 21, at 1:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. This event is open to all Saddlebrooke residents and their guests.
In our paperless society, many of the records documenting an estate may be entirely digitized. While many people manage their finances, business, and personal lives online, very few have organized or centralized those accounts. This can make managing and distributing these assets difficult for your survivors, leading to confusion for family members, denial of access and even an inability to locate the accounts or information in the first place. Creating a digital estate plan, you can help your family locate your online accounts, access those accounts to determine their contents and value, distribute or transfer valuable assets and avoid possible identity theft. Our speaker is SaddleBrooke Computer Club Instructor Leigh Beaty.
Our next free public presentation on Monday, November 18, at 1:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom will be “Identity Theft” by cybersecurity expert and Computer Club Instructor Ken Knapp.
Some of our classes started in mid-September, but many have yet to begin and may still have space available. Please check our website calendar at, saddlebrookecc.org, for up to date information. Please read class descriptions carefully; while many classes are complete in a single 90-minute period, some will last a full morning or afternoon or continue on subsequent days.
Here you will find our up to the minute schedule and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ). You can also join the SaddleBrooke Computer Club, register for classes or participate in our members only eLearn classes. New members pay $55 per individual or $80 per couple to join the club and then enroll in any class on a space available basis for the remainder of the current calendar year. Established members pay a $35 annual fee to enroll in a subsequent year.
Computer Tidbits:
When Windows 10 launched in August 2015, Windows Defender fared poorly in comparison testing with paid and free antivirus programs, a situation which persisted until the program was entirely rewritten in 2018, when it was much improved. In the most recent testing this year, it has improved still further, matching the performance of Bitdefender and Kaspersky in malware detection and outclassing most free products. This is finally a product worth recommending—and it comes free in every copy of Windows 10 and Windows 8.1.
Thursday, October 3, is Techies Day! First established in 1998 by techies.com with the support of CNET Networks, Techies Day was originally developed for the purpose of helping high school students become educated about careers in technology. Be sure to send a thank you card or email to the people who keep your printers running, your network flowing, and the email you just sent able to get to its destination. If you are a techie, then Techies Day can best be celebrated by getting yourself a new wonderful gadget!
Lots of tech gear is on the December 15 tariff list. Included are cell phones and laptops, keyboards, computer monitors, headphones and speakers. All could see prices rise if the 15% tariff goes into effect. You might want to do your Christmas shopping a bit early this year!