Discovering the Southwest at Your Library
Whether you are new to Arizona or have been here many years, you can find much of interest in the Southwest Collection at DesertView Library, located in the same building as the DesertView Theater and fitness center.
With the cooler weather maybe you’re thinking about trying some new hiking trails? The Southwest collection has many helpful guidebooks for hikes in Tucson, the Arizona Trail that traverses the state, and everywhere in between. You can find guides to hiking the Superstition Mountains, the Grand Canyon, best short hikes, and much more. Specialized guidebooks include “Hiking Ruins Seldom Seen,” “The Creaky Knees Guide” and “Best Hikes with Dogs.”
Not a hiker? How about “Cycling Arizona”, “Motorcycle Touring in the Southwest”, “Scenic Driving Arizona”, or “Guide to Arizona Backroads and 4-wheel Drive Trails.”
Fall is also a good time to get your yard and garden in shape. The Southwest Collection has a vast array of books to help select and care for plants that thrive in our desert climate. There are plant identification guides and books to help select appropriate plants and plan your landscape, whether a whole yard, a small improvement project or what to do with that new pot you couldn’t resist. Try the recently published “The Art of Southwest Landscaping” or local expert Gregg Starr’s books on Agaves and “Cool Plants for Hot Gardens.” Find inspiration from pictures of well-known gardens in “Desert Gardens,” which has beautiful photos of public and private gardens in California. Learn more about using versatile and hardy succulents in “Designing with Succulents” or one of the many other attractive and useful gardening guides.
If you have guests arriving in the coming months, the Southwest Collection can help plan activities with them or your own exploration of Arizona and surrounding states. The Library has books specifically on Tucson such as the brand new “Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure”. It’s still the centennial year of the establishment of Grand Canyon National Park. Thanks to funds from the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries, the special collections at DesertView Library have a comprehensive collection of books about the Grand Canyon. Learn about the Grand Canyon Railway, the Kolb brothers, mule rides, history and geology of the Grand Canyon. Select from many excellent guidebooks to help plan your visit. The Travel Collection at DesertView Library has a wide variety of books for planning visits to Arizona sites and neighboring states such as Utah and New Mexico. And don’t overlook the National Parks collection also at DesertView Library.
Many SaddleBrooke residents want to learn more about local history. The Southwest Collection offers one stop convenience. You can find books on a range of topics including history of Tubac, the copper industry in Arizona, Native American myths and Tucson history. Popular titles include “Going Back to Bisbee” and “Mary Coulter, Architect of the Southwest.” Expand your horizons even further with books on Mata Ortiz pottery, rock art, and native wildlife. Or pick up “Dining with the Desert Museum” (includes recipes) or “Arizona Highways Photography Guide.” There is something for everyone in this collection!
Learn more about the history of the SaddleBrooke area, before it was SaddleBrooke, at two upcoming lectures sponsored by the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries on Thursday, November 21 and Thursday, January 16.
The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) provide the funding to purchase new books, DVDs and audiobooks for the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. In addition, funds are designated each year specifically to update and maintain the Southwest and National Parks collections. Take advantage of this one stop resource at the DesertView Library. If you are not a member of FSL, learn more at their website: http://www.sbfsl.org. Your membership makes it possible to provide these Library resources for the enjoyment of everyone in our SaddleBrooke community.