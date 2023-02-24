His performance in “Singing in the Rain” was such an iconic exhibition of the joy that dancing can bring. And living in SaddleBrooke gives you many unique opportunities to dance, rain or shine. SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is a well-established dance club that provides lots of opportunities for dancing, having fun, and expanding your circle of social friends.

We Host Dinner DancesOur dinner dances are well attended and such a pleasure. Cocktails precede a wonderful dinner with a choice of three entrees, followed by dancing.

Our next dinner dance will be on Friday, April 7, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Ballroom at the MountainView Country Club in SaddleBrooke Two, 38759 S. Mountain View Blvd. Cocktails will be served at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m., and then dancing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Our DJ for the evening will be Bill Rigg. He will play a rich variety of music, so everyone will have an opportunity to dance in their favorite style on the amazing dance floor. All SaddleBrooke residents are invited, and will need to register and prepay for this event. To do so please go to our website at sbballroomdance.com. Then click on the activities tab, and then on events in the drop-down menu. From there you will be able to complete the registration process.

We Have Open DancesOur Open Dances are available several times a month. All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to join us as we share our joy of dancing. Here are some upcoming dates:

Sundays, at the HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 19, and on April 9, April1 6, April 23 and April 30.

Fridays, in the HOA-1 Vermillion Room, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 17 and March 24, and on April 14 and April 28.

We Offer Learning and Practice Opportunities for Novice DancersNeed to dust off those dancing shoes? Check out our Novice Program, designed to get a brand-new dancer (or someone needing a refresher) out on the Dance Floor. You are also welcome to attend Novice Practice Parties. The Novice Practice Parties focus on music that gives you a chance to dance the moves you’ve recently learned in Novice Program dance classes.

To register for Novice Dance Classes or Novice Dance Parties go to our website, sbballroomdance.com. Click on the activities tag, and then click on “classes” to register for dance classes, or “events” to register for Novice Dance Parties. When you find an activity that works for you, please register for it by sending an email to Ann Pizzitola at countmein@sbballroomdance.com.

We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Come and join us! Check out our website at sbballroomdance.com for our events, activities, and classes. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.