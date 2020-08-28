Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) want to thank our generous sponsors KJK Insurance Advocates, Kim Karmenzind (Kim@kjkinsuranceadvocates.com, (520) 251-4491) and the Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) Billiards Club.
On Saturday, July 18 the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was single game, double elimination. Due to COVID-19, all participants were required to wear face masks, sanitize their hands before every game, only eight players at a time were allowed in the billiard room with the other participants having to wait in the card room or outside to keep Social Distancing. Everyone seemed to endure the masks even though some had difficulty breathing easily and some having their eyeglasses fog up while playing.
Tournament Directors were Dominic Boland and Joe Giammarino. The following field of 16 players gathered to play competitive 8-Ball. Phelps “Frenchfry” L'Hommedieu, Steve Searl, Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett, Chris “MadDog” Madsen, Julie “Cutter” Ferguson, Jerry Cogswell, Bob “O” Ogle, Steve Wiley, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Dick Steinsvagg, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Romayne Trudo, Henry Krebs, Nancy “Whack-A-Mole” Barrett and Tony Cardillo.
Results
- First: Dominic “The Doctor” Borland – Outplayed everybody today! 6 Wins, 1 Loss.
- Second: Steve Searl – Good showing, another second place. 4 Wins, 2 Losses.
- Third: Bob “O” Ogle – In the hunt again! 5 Wins, 2 Losses.
- Fourth: Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett – Played for free. 3 Wins, 2 Losses.
- Top Lady: Julie “Cutter” Ferguson – Great showing for our TOP LADY! 2 Wins, 2 Losses.
Recap
Dominic “The Doctor” Borland’s path to fame over a field of 16 skilled 8-Ballers was as follows: He started by defeating in order, Dick Steinsvagg, Bob Ogle, Chris Madsen. Then, he lost to Steve Searl which sent Dominic to the loser’s bracket. In the loser’s bracket Dominic beat Bob Ogle to earn a chance to get even with Steve Searl who put him in the loser’s bracket. Dominic would have to beat Steve twice to take the title. This was not Steve’s day, Dominic defeated Steve twice to come out on top in this tournament. Congrats Dominic, your play today was by far the cream of the crop!
Sponsor’s Gifts
Julie Ferguson – KJK Insurance Advocates – Sponsor’s Gift
Nancy Barrett – PPB – Sponsor’s Gift.
The PPB wants to extend a big THANK YOU to all our participants and sponsors. On a special note we had three brave PPB ladies, Nancy Barrett, Romayne Trudo, and Julie Ferguson, who jumped into the 8-Ball competition against 13 male competitors. Good job ladies, especially our TOP LADY Julie Ferguson with a win over Steve Wiley and a Top Lady Playoff win over Nancy Barrett.
The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 11:30 a.m. and lasted almost three hours with 31 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!
Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke at https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/. Have questions about PPB? Email Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.