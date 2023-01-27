On Tuesday, November 18, 2022, GLAAS (Gays Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke) members were treated to a unique event where Dr. Corinna Murray, a practicing companion animal veterinarian in Tucson and SaddleBrooke resident, provided the opportunity to answer people’s questions about their dog or cat’s behavior problems. Dr. Murray, DVM, CPC, EL-MP, began with sharing her personal “AH-HA” moment when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She realized that her stress had contributed to the disease emergence, and to fight it she needed to modify her behaviors. This began her quest to be a Life Coach, becoming certified and establishing Veterinary Care Navigation. Dr. Corinna Murray is a Certified Professional Life and Leadership Coach, and for more than 25 years has been helping pet owners navigate pet care concerns to answer the question “what should I do?” when faced with difficult decisions. GLAAS attendees were then treated to a Q & A session sharing their pet behavior concerns, and Dr. Murray applied her more than 25 years wealth of knowledge on behavior modification for both human and dog interactions to offer help on some difficult problems

Dr. Murray received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 1985. She graduated in 2012 from the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching and is a practicing Certified Professional Life Coach and founder of Veterinary Care Navigation and EnHABiT: Engaging the Human Animal Bond in Tandem. Dr. Murray also serves as a consultant for the SaddleBrooke Dog Park’s Safety Committee.

Dr. Murry began stating communicating with our pets starts with understanding our emotions, theirs, and ours. She explained that the way in which people emotionally and behaviorally engage in their interactions with their pets determines the quality of those relationships and as well as the sustainability of the “desired” results they are getting with them. Dogs especially can sense our intensions through the subtlest of cues we give off. How we make them feel in that moment determines the outcome of our interactions with them, the sustainability of that outcome and the quality of the bond that develops.

GLAAS (Gays Lesbians And Allies at SaddleBrooke) is a recognized club meeting monthly celebrating camaraderie at social and educational events and welcomes all gender orientations and identities, ethnic and religious backgrounds. For more information email glaasclub.com