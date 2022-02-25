The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club is pleased to host Dr. Kevin Hainline from the University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory on Sunday, March 13 at the Desert View Theater, 39900 S Clubhouse Dr. at 7 p.m. Dr. Hainline will speak on the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), its mission, capabilities, and research potential.
Dr. Kevin Hainline is an astronomy professor and researcher on the JWST NIRCam science team at the University of Arizona's Steward Observatory. His research focuses on hunting for hidden supermassive black holes, and he’s currently helping plan the initial deep observations to be done by JWST to find and understand the most extreme, distant galaxies in the early universe. He received his PhD from UCLA in 2012 and spent three-years as a researcher and professor at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire before moving to Tucson to work on JWST. Kevin has a passion for science outreach education and has spoken about astronomy and our relation to the stars at events around the world.
The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club meets monthly on the second Sunday evening (at 7 p.m.) in the Desert View Theater. The next star parties to view the night sky are on Tuesday, March 8 and Wednesday, April 6 at the Softball Field parking lot from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The public is welcome to both. Club and Star Party information can be obtained by emailing Sam Miller at twoyosemite@gmail.com.