The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club is pleased to host Dr. Lauren Corlies, a member of the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) team on Sunday, February 16 at the HOA-1 Activity Center at 7 pm. Dr. Corlies will describe what exactly makes up a galaxy, how we observe these different components, and introduce how advanced computer simulations are crucial to understanding how galaxies form and evolve. The graphic above is an actual photo of the Andromeda galaxy, our “big sister” galaxy which is approximately 2.8 million light years from Earth and the largest galaxy in our “local group.” Dr. Corlies will explain the evolution and relationship of galaxy groups.
Dr. Corlies received her PhD in 2016 from Columbia University. Her thesis used large computer simulations to understand how gas flows into and out of galaxies and what signatures the gas could leave in the properties of the stars and galaxies we observe. After continuing this research for two years at Johns Hopkins University, she moved to Tucson and joined the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) as part of the Education and Public Outreach team. In addition to continuing to do her research, she now helps create web-based materials to share LSST discoveries with the world.
The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club meets monthly (and typically) on the second Sunday evening (at 7 p.m.) in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Star Parties are held monthly at the softball field parking lot. The next star party is on Wednesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to both. Club and Star Party information can be obtained by emailing Sam Miller at samsuzymiller@msn.com.