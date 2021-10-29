The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club is pleased to host Dr. Thomas Beatty, a faculty member of the University of Arizona Department of Astronomy and Stewart Observatory on Sunday, November 14 at the Desert View Theater, 39900 S Clubhouse Dr. at 7 pm. Dr. Beatty will discuss the devices and methods he uses in his research to identify exoplanets and Earth-like habitable planets. His presentation includes how we learn about their atmospheres and weather and what that tells us about the possibility of life on those planets, evidence of life and even technology.
Dr. Beatty received his PhD in 2014 from the Ohio State University. His research focuses on observational studies of exoplanets, from first detection through to characterization of their atmospheres and climates. He is an expert in using near-infrared telescopes on the ground and space to make super precise measurements of the light from exoplanets and their atmospheres. On the ground, Dr. Beatty primarily uses the Large Binocular Telescope, and the Hobby-Eberly Telescope, and in space he uses the Hubble and Spitzer Space Telescopes (and JamesWebbST in the future). The goal of his research is to use these measurements to better understand the cloud properties, composition and formation histories of giant exoplanets, and to work towards the eventual characterization of the atmospheres and climates of smaller planets than might host life.
The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club meets monthly (and typically) on the second Sunday evening (at 7 p.m.) at the Desert View Theater. The next star parties are on Wednesday, October 27 and Saturday, November 27 at the Softball Field parking lot from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is welcome to both. Club and Star Party information can be obtained by emailing Sam Miller at twoyosemite@gmail.com.