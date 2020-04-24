The mission of the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club is to provide a positive environment where the members can learn and enjoy the craft of line dance. It is a club for all levels of dance - Novice, Beginner, Improver and Intermediate levels. Members are encouraged by volunteers to learn in both workshops and program sessions. The goal is enjoyment in dance and camaraderie.
Here’s a message from our SBLDC President, Anne Romeo: “For those of us who enjoy dancing; relish in the friendships; and, appreciate the exercise and challenges in knowing and learning so many dances as members of this club, this is a challenging time. We appreciate the need to remain fairly isolated from each other and hope it is helping to keep all of you and your loved ones healthy.”
At the time this article is being submitted, it is unknown when we can resume our workshops, programs and upcoming events. Communications will be sent to members when rooms become available. Thinking positively—by the time you’re reading this, they could be resumed.
If our workshops and programs cannot take place, remember there are videos of all level dances on the website: www.sbldc.weebly.com. Play the videos and dance, dance, dance like no one is watching—HMMM— your dog, cat or even your husband might be!
While wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’, plannin’ and dreamin’ on dancin’ again, keep the TGIF for Friday, May 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom on your calendar.
Don’t forget to mark down on your calendar Friday, June 19, Friday, July 17 and Friday, August 21 at the same time and place. Dorothy Wood took the time-consuming task of matching line dances with the songs on the DJ’s playlist. Another one of her many contributions to the Line Dance Club. All are welcome to attend the TGIF dances. Membership in either club is not required. After dancing many of the dancers hustled over to the Mountainview Bar and Grill for dinner in the private room. The consensus was the TGIF dances were enjoyed by all. What better way to spend a Friday afternoon!
Again, thinking positively and jumping ahead to December, Jingle Your Bells and Deck Your Halls, mark your calendar for the Line Dance Christmas Party on Wednesday, December 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. As you can see from last year’s picture, the party was a jolly holly time! Non-members are invited to join this festive party.
If you would like to join the SBLDC, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or email Diana Carbone at dianadlucid1@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-bookings required for the bargain membership fee of $10 per year! Why miss all the fun, sign-up now!!!