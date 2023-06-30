Women On Our Own (WOOO) is very excited to announce the election of new officers for our organization for the 2023 to 2025 term. Hats off to this group of women who volunteered to place their names into consideration for these board positions. It is no small commitment to volunteer in a community such as SaddleBrooke with so many ways to celebrate our retirements and just have fun. But the many activities that attract us to this wonderful oasis are the very activities that demand volunteers to keep such events timely and attractive. So, if you find yourself enjoying activities in SaddleBrooke, take a minute to thank that supportive volunteer.

This passing of the baton took place on Saturday, April 22, at the WOOO Semi-Annual Membership Meeting and potluck. Appetizers, sides and salads, main dishes, and desserts graced the serving tables and were enjoyed by the members. This potluck took the place of the monthly last Saturday potluck held in a WOOO member’s home. WOOO is filled with a large variety of activities and events. Those volunteers within WOOO who keep our organization busy were also recognized on Saturday, April 22.

They are: Fira Stout, Bridge; Carolee Lawrence, Game Night; Debbie Flato, Progressive Hand & Foot; Brenda McBride, Mah Jongg; Karen Kelly, Dine-Around; Brenda McBride, Monthly Potluck; Pat Rourke, second Saturday Dine Around; Judy Rogoway, Ethnic Dining; Ruthe Burgener, Holiday Dinners; Jean Israel, Wine Tasting; Ruth Burgener, Movie & A Dinner; Dee Berisha & Brenda McBride, Day Trippers; Brenda McBride, Book Club & Breakfast; Pat Rourke, WOOO Walkers; Dee Berisha, Publicity.

If you see yourself interested in any of the activities listed above or maybe just curious about learning, and you are a single woman in SaddleBrooke who is not in a committed relationship, consider joining WOOO. Our yearly membership fee is $10. You will receive more information as well as obtaining a membership form by reaching our new WOOO President, Charly McInroy, via email at clmarizona@icloud.com or by calling (603) 387-0149.