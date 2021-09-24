Dance Parties Are Back!
Great news! SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) will, once again, have Dance Parties. Our Dance Parties are very popular, so get them on your calendar pronto! Our first dance party will be a Halloween-themed gala on Friday, October 29, with a plated dinner and dancing in the Mountain View Ballroom at HOA-2.
Here's the plan.
- 5 p.m. - Doors open, bar available for no-host drinks.
- 6 p.m. - Plated dinners served at our tables in the Mountain View Ballroom, menu to be announced.
- 7 p.m. - Dancing to tunes played by our club DJ.
- Estimated cost is $35 per member, $40 per guest.
If you are not a member, please email diana@thepreferredteam.com for information.
There Are More Dance Opportunities in October
First Friday Dine and Dance will be held on Friday, October 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at MountainView Bistro and Ballroom. As a member you will receive an invitation by email. Respond to the email to indicate that you want to dine from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by dancing in the MountainView Ballroom from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
TGIF Dance will be held on Friday, October 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the MountainView Ballroom, is an open dance with no host bar for all SaddleBrooke residents. SBDC members will receive an email invitation to dine in the East Room of MountainView Bistro after the dance.
Free Dance Lessons for Members
Need to brush up on your dancing, or learn some new moves? Sign-up for our FREE Dance Lessons. SBDC offers two different evenings for dance instruction, Mondays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Mariposa room at DesertView Preforming Arts Center. To see which dances are being taught, and how to save your spot, visit http://www.sbballroomdance.com. And, if you aren’t a member, you are invited to one free lesson to see if the experience is for you.
Free Weekly Dance Opportunities for All
Each Wednesday and Saturday a class review and open dance are held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse.
Also on Wednesdays, we will enjoy Open Dance from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Vermillion room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse.
On Sundays, we share open dancing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom at HOA-2.
Always check the “Events Calendar” or the “Quick Link” calendars on our SBDC webpage at http://www.sbballroomdance.com as events may occasionally be cancelled or rescheduled.
How do you get information about these events?
As a member of SBDC you would be on the email list that keeps you updated as to where and when events will occur. So, do yourself and our members a favor by joining SBDC! We would love to enjoy your company.
For more information, email diana@thepreferredteam.com.
We look forward to meeting you in the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.