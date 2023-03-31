On Saturday, February 25, nine lady Cyclemasters attended the El Tour de Tucson Women’s Ride at the Steam Pump Ranch. They joined 45 other cyclists from the Tucson area to enjoy a day of riding the loop. This was a free women’s cycling meetup with guest speakers focusing on riding attire, conditioning, bike maintenance, goals, motivation and more! Coffee and donuts were provided to kick off the day! The goal for El Tour de Tucson is to encourage and support more women in cycling while sharing the joy of being on bike.

Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine confirms taking just a short 11 minute walk per day could significantly increase the longevity of your life. Veuers Chloe Hurst has the story!

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.