Electric vehicles, known as EVs, are becoming more common. Many SaddleBrooke residents are known to drive an EV, including the Tesla. Two SaddleBrooke residents, Ken Henry and Dick Schroeder, drive Tesla Model Ys and are members of the Tesla Club of Southern Arizona. The purpose of the Tesla Club of Southern Arizona is to inspire and enhance the experience, ownership, operation, and preservation of Tesla electric vehicles and all EVs in general. Fellowship and education are key to the club’s operation.
Ken and Dick have arranged a gathering in SaddleBrooke for members of the Tesla Club of Southern Arizona on December 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the MountainView Clubhouse parking lot. Club events of this kind are often scheduled for club members throughout the year as a way to meet other EV owners, share each other’s experiences with their EVs and have social time together. The event is promoted to club members as Stand Around and Talk (SAT) at SaddleBrooke.
Anyone interested in EVs in general or Tesla in particular are welcome to attend the event on Saturday, December 11. To find us in the MountainView Clubhouse parking lot, just look for a group of Teslas! You are welcome to contact Dick Schroeder by email (richardschroeder50@gmail.com) if you have questions about the event.